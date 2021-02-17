Rules for self driving vehicles in Bonaire













Kralendijk – A self-driving vehicle is a large, heavy vehicle that moves on its own like a Backhoe, Forklift, Loader, etc. In the past, there was no legal requirement for the driver to have a driver’s license specifically to drive these types of vehicles. This has been regulated in the new law since last year.

These large vehicles must also meet the same requirements as for an ordinary motor vehicle. So the driver must also have a valid driver’s license, valid insurance and the vehicle must have a license plate.







