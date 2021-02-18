Bonaire Will Need about 38.000 doses of Covid vaccine













Kralendijk- Bonaire expects it will be needing about 38.000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, enough to provide about 19,000 residents with two jabs. The first phase of the vaccination is expected to last 9 weeks.

The Health Council advised on February 3, that a maximum of six weeks can be applied as an interval between both injections. The RIVM and the Ministry of Health have indicated that Bonaire will also have to adhere to the six-week interval. The schedule is now based on that interval.







Phase 2 of the vaccination campaign concerns a much larger group of people and will therefore take longer. Below is the table with an overview of the number of persons and vaccines required for the two phases. The phasing is shown in the table below view. The planning may still change, depending how fast the first phase can be executed.

So far it is expected that most people on the island will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

