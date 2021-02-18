British Covid Strain Probably present on Bonaire













22 Shares

Public Health doctor Marianne Luinstra-Passchier during her statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Kralendijk- It is probable that the more contagious ‘British Covid-19 variant’ is already present on Bonaire. That was stated by Publich Health Doctor Marianne Luinstra-Paschier in a press statement on Thursday evening.

Luinstra said she felt worried about the relatively quick increase over the last few days in the amount of infected people on the island, which has gone from about 3 to a total of 18.







The doctor also expressed concern that less people were submitting themselves to the Coronatest. “In times as these it is important that more people get themselves tested, especially if they experience any of the symptoms related to Covid-19.

Visitors

While the far majority of Covid-cases on the island is among residents, Luinstra-Passchier warned against being careless with visitors. “We know that the PCR-test and anti-gen test are not fool-proof. Even if people tested negative before traveling, they may still carry the virus with them.

Luinstra-Passchier said it was therefore probable that the Covid-19 mutation know as the ‘British variant’ had reached the island’s shores already.

Luinstra-Passchier encouraged residents to be careful when welcoming visitors. “Don’t hug your visitors upon arrival; welcome them in other way and keep your distance”.