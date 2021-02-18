New storage facilities at Bonaire Fuel Terminals guarantee security of supply













Kralendijk – In order to structurally safeguard the security of supply and safe storage of fuels on Bonaire, the Cabinet has decided to set up the policy participation “Bonaire Fuel Terminals”.

Bonaire Fuel Terminals intends to build a small terminal and pier near the power plant with which Bonaire can supply fuel for the production of electricity independently of others in the coming years. In addition, a modern terminal for the storage of diesel, petrol and kerosene is being realized at the airport. The current storage at Hato will be moved to the airport in consultation with Curoil.







Before the fuel storage facilities can be built, it is important that procedures are carefully followed, such as nature and environmental research and public participation procedures. A new message will follow shortly with reference to a webpage on the website of the Rijkdienst Caribisch Nederland. Here you can find more information about current and upcoming investigations and procedures.

Existing fuel stores need to be replaced

The existing fuel stores on Bonaire for diesel, petrol and kerosene are due for replacement. The State is working with the Public Entity on short and long-term solutions. This also includes measures to provide Bonaire with security of supply so that air traffic, electricity and drinking water production can continue to take place as safely as possible and without interruption. Two consultative bodies have been set up, the interdepartmental Taskforce Bonaire Fuels, in which the OLB is also represented, and the Steering Group, chaired by the Governor of the OLB.

Emergency measures taken

Because the supply of fuels for the power plant via the BOPEC oil transhipment was stopped on April 17, 2020, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) has previously taken emergency measures together with Curoil to reduce the supply route for fuels with diesel deliveries via the Hato location tankers to secure the power plant. In addition, an alternative supply route for cheap fuel oil is being developed with floating storage at the jetty in front of the airport. With these emergency measures, the security of supply on Bonaire is guaranteed in the short term.

