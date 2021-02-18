Successful pilot for better food supply on Saba and St. Eustatius













The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On January 19, 2021, a new supply line was tested to improve the food supply on Saba and St. Eustatius. Due to high prices, poor quality and limited availability, access to fresh fruit and vegetables on Saba and St. Eustatius is currently insufficiently guaranteed.

The pilot is based on Tom Geelen’s research into an alternative route for food import and this new route has now been successfully tested. By transporting fresh food directly from Miami to Saba, instead of the current route via Sint Maarten, the quality of the products improves significantly.







In addition to the fact that consumers react positively and products can actually be stored in the fridge for a lot longer, supermarkets on Saba and St. Eustatius are also responding cautiously positive. It is now being examined whether a structural new route can be opened.

Sourced from the newsletter of Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO)

