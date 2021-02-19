Alida Francis: Statia cannot handle large Covid-19 outbreak















Van Rij and Francis at FDR Airport on Friday afternoon explained why it is important for residents to get vaccinated.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- According to acting acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis, St. Eustatius does not have the medical facilities to handle a large outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

The acting Commisioner made her comments in response to a question why she was pro-vaccination. “We have been very luck that we have been able to keep infections low on the island, because of the very strict measures we have taken. However, we are a small island and we do not have the medical facilities to deal with a large outbreak of the Corona virus”.







According to Francis, getting the vaccine was now the next step in the fight against the Coronavirus. According to Francis, the vaccination campaign is instrumental for the island to go back to the way things were before the start of the pandemic.

Registration

So far in St. Eustatius the number of people who have registered for the vaccination is relatively low, especially in comparison to Saba. According to Commissioner Van Rij, up to Friday afternoon about 420 residents had registered.

Francis said she expected the number to go up over the weekend, especially now that the vaccine had arrived. “Commissioner Van Rij and myself will be the first to take the vaccine. The start of the vaccination campaign will be transmitted, so that everybody can see us, and various others on the island, take the vaccine.

