Bonaire acts against large gathering of Trainees

Kralendijk – On Thursday, February 18, around 1.35 am, the police received a central report that there was a gathering at Sorobon Beach. On arrival at the site, the patrol found that it involved a group of about 100 people, the majority of which were trainees. The group was addressed and urged to leave the location immediately.

The weekend is coming and the checks will continue to take place regularly. Wherever gatherings can take place, compliance with the applicable rules will be checked. Again a call to everyone to abide by the rules of the emergency regulations.







