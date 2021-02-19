Bonaire has 22 active cases of COVID-19













Kralendijk – On February 19, 2021, there are 22 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. One of the active cases is a visitor on the island. Yesterday 18 people were tested and 5 results were positive. The source is known for four of positive tests. One person recovered. There is no one hospitalized due to Covid-19.



Get tested if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

