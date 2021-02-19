Moderna Vaccines Arrives in St. Eustatius













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Friday afternoon saw the arrival of 1600 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the FDR Airport of St. Eustatius.

The vaccine was transported by KLM from the Netherlands to St. Maarten, and from St. Maarten to St. Eustatius by SXM Airways.







Both Government Commissioners, Van Rij and Francis, were at the airport to receive the shipment. Commissioner Van Rij said he was very glad that the vaccine had finally arrived.

As of Monday, the vaccination program in St. Eustatius will start. According to Van Rij, the health professionals on the island are very well prepared to start administering the vaccines.