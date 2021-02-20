Integrated Approach needed for Increased Agricultural Production BES-islands













4 Shares

An increased local production is possible, but an integrated approach to the matter is often still missing, finds study. Photo: BES-Reporter.

Kralendijk/Wageningen- There are good opportunities to improve agricultural production and fishing on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and to reduce dependence on imports.

However, an integrated approach to make this happen still is still missing on the islands.







This has emerged from a study by Wageningen University & Research commissioned by the standing committee for Kingdom Relations of the House of Representatives.

Limited

Current food production on the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba is limited. The report makes concrete recommendations for both policy and the sector.

Source: RVO Economic Newsletter