Intern Emma works on Bonaire Development Bank project

Kralendijk- Emma van Wijngaarden, a fourth-year bachelors student in International Business is doing an internship at the Rijksdienst for Ondernemend Nederland (RVO). Emma grew up in the Caribbean; born on Curacao and raised on Bonaire.

“I am a member of team CDC (Corporation Dutch Caribbean) working as a project advisor on the Bonaire Development Bank (BDB) project, which is currently in its initial research phase”, says Van Wijngaarden.







Under the supervision of RVO, and together with The Mindful Spirit Foundation B.V. on Bonaire, Wijngaarden will investigate and analyze the viability of the BDB in the current business climate of the island.

According to the intern, the project is an exciting one, which aims to enable innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability in the local community.

Source: Economic Newsletter RVO Nederlands

