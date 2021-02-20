KLM’s Orange Pride plane draws lots of attention in Bonaire













KLM’s Boeing 777 with the special ‘orange’ livery touching down at Flamingo Airport on Saturday. Photo: Stacey Thodé

Kralendijk- On Saturday afternoon, KLM’s Boeing 777, known as the ‘Orange Pride’ touched down at Flamingo International Airport for the first time.

The flight, with flight number KL771, got quite some attention from onlookers at the airport and close-by Donkey Beach.







The Orange Pride will fly to Aruba later today, before continuing onward to Amsterdam.

The introduction of the special partially orange livery was partly prompted by a Social Media post KLM published on King’s Day 2015.

