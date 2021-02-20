New Truck for Selibon













Kralendijk- Waste Management Company Selibon NV has a new truck for collecting heavy waste such as construction and demolition waste, but also garden waste.

The truck has a completely automated system that makes the driver’s tasks much easier. Rhoderick Djaoen, the driver of the truck, is very pleased with the purchase of this truck. “I had been waiting for a new truck for quite some time and now it has finally arrived on Bonaire. I am very happy now that it has arrived.”







Selibon director Rudsel Leito said that the company was not only striving to provide the community with good service, but also to keep his staff happy.

