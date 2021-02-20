Six Additional Covid-infections Bonaire













Kralendijk- On February 20, 2021, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. One of the active cases concerns a visitor to the island.

Of the 26 people tested yesterday, 6 turned out to be positive. The source is known for 4 of the positive tests. Two people have recovered. No one is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.







Bonaire Government continues to call on residents and visitors alike to get tested if they feel sick. “It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people”, according to Government.

The Government als keeps stressing that in order to bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus, it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

