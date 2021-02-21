Business Partner Scan Tool also for Caribbean Netherlands













1 Share

John Kater, regional business expert for Asia.

The Hague- The Business Partner Scan Tool, which the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) makes available to entrepreneurs, is also available to entrepreneurs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Tool helps businesses who are interested in doing business on an international level, to find business partners who can be instrumental in that project. “The idea is to get in touch with suitable distributors, agents or manufacturing partners. Customization is paramount: together with you we investigate how you can best get in touch with foreign business partners in your specific industry”, according to information from RVO.







The search is free of any charge to entrepreneurs. Access to the tool can be found here.

Also read: