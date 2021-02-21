Edilse Goeloe new FKPD Director













Edilse Goeloe. Photo: Auke van der Berg

Kralendijk- Edilse Goeloe is the new director of the Fundashon Kuido pa Personanan Desabilita (FKPD).

Goeloe will replace Johan (Jopi) Giskus who was at the helm of the foundation for 12 years and who reached pensionable age. Giskus was responsible for bringing more structure to FKPD’s organization.







Goeloe worked for Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) for the past two years as Team Leader Policy & Account Management. Before that she was Manage Clinical Care at Fundashon Mariadal for five years.