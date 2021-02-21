Four New Infections in Bonaire

- 1Share
Kralendijk- On Sunday there are four new infections on Bonaire, out of a total of 22 people who got tested.
The total number of ‘active’ cases now stands at 29.
Government calls on anyone who feels any symptoms potentially related to Covid-19 to get tested by calling 0800-0800.
