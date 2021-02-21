21 February 2021 22:07 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Four New Infections in Bonaire

Kralendijk- On Sunday there are four new infections on Bonaire, out of a total of 22 people who got tested.

The total number of ‘active’ cases now stands at 29.





Government calls on anyone who feels any symptoms potentially related to Covid-19 to get tested by calling 0800-0800.