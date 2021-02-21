Registration for Vaccination possible by Phone or Online













Joey van Slobbe from the Public Health department providing details about registration during Friday’s Press Conference.

Kralendijk- Residents 60 years of age and older and health care workers can start registering for vaccination as early as Monday morning, February 22, at 8 AM.

Registration can take place by calling the number 0800-0800 or via the Government’s crisis website www.bonairecrisis.com. Calls can be made from Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to PM. On Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM. Online registration, however, can be done 24 hours per day.







According to Joey van Slobbe, from the Public Health Department, residents cannot choose the day or time they will be vaccinated. “The date and time given to you, is when you have to get vaccinated”, according to Van Slobbe. Vaccination will however only take place during the day and not in the evening or at night.

