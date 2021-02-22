First Health Care employees Bonaire get Covid-19 vaccine













Nurse Winklaar getting the first Covid-19 vaccine. Looking on (left) is Commisisoner of Health, Nina den Heyer. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- Bonaire is ready to start its Covid-19 vaccination campaign. This morning, the first health care worker, nurse Henna Winklaar, got the first Covid-19 jab on the island.

Together with the vaccination of Health Care employees, the registration for residents 60 years and older has opened up. Registration can be done either by calling the special 0800-0800 number, or by going to www.bonairecrisis.com to register online.







Bonaire in total has over 600 Health Care employees.

Locations

The Government of Bonaire has been busy over the past days to get the locations for the vaccination set up. Most Health Care workers will be vaccinated at the hospital, while residents will be vaccinated either in the location on the Kaya Amsterdam, or in Rincon.

The first vaccination location at Fundashon Mariadal is ready. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Contrary to the situation on St. Eustatius and Saba where the Moderna vaccine will be used, in Bonaire the first vaccine to be used is the Pfizer Vaccinne.

