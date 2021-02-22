Vaccination Campaign has started on St. Eustatius













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- This morning the vaccination campaign has started in the Earl Merkman Sports Auditorium. In the course of today, about 130 residents will be vaccinated.

At the moment there are enough vaccines to vaccinate about 800 residents twice, as the Moderna vaccine requires two shots, like most of the Covid-19 vaccines on the market right now.







According to information from Government, more vaccines will be ordered when this becomes necessary. Just before the weekend, a little over 400 people had registered themselves to get the shots.

Contrary to the situation on Saba, where over 50% of the populations already registered to be vaccinated, on St. Eustatius registration for the vaccine has been on the low side.

It is hoped by Government that residents will be more forthcoming in signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine. About 70% of the adult population should be vaccinated to achieve what is called ‘herd immunity’ among the population.

The herd immunity plays an important role in opening the island back for international visitors.