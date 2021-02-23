Bonaire Expands Covid Call Center













3 Shares

Commissioner Den Heyer looking on at the Call Center. Photo: OLB

Kralendijk- The lines of the Covid Call Center 0800 0800 will be expanded, according to Commissioner Nina den Heyer.

The call center plays an important role in the registration for the vaccination process. “On Monday, February 22, the first day for the registration of healthcare personnel and people over 60, things were quite hectic. As a result, not all calls were answered and some people even thought that Call Center was not functioning”, says Den Heyer.







The commissioner ensures that the employees have been answering calls as good as theycould. To better deal with the demand, extra lines are being opened.

“If someone does not get trhough to an agent right away, we do recommend trying it at a later time”, said Den Heyer. The commissioner understands that healthcare staff and the over-60s want to register quickly.

“I am happy that so many people want to register. We are looking at how the registrations are going now that additional lines are opened. If necessary, we will expand with even more lines”.