Bonaire prepares to vaccinate people over 60

Kralendijk – The vaccination programme on Bonaire against the coronavirus will start next week for over-60s. At the Coccari Foundation in Rincon and the Jorge Nicolaas sports complex in Playa, the rooms with the vaccination rooms are prepared.

Officials from the Public Health Department of Public Entity Bonaire visited the rooms while their colleagues from the ICT department arranged the technical part of the registration.







Vaccination in Rincon takes place once a week. Those who want to be vaccinated can register on the website bonairecrisis.com or you can also call 0800-0800.

