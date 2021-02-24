German Influencer and Press on Bonaire













11 Shares

Paline has in the meantime decided to stay on the island till the end of February. Foto: www.palinakozyrava.com.

Kralendijk- On February 10th, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in collaboration with Diamond PR Agency, welcomed one of the most successful Lifestyle & Travel Blogger, and German Instagram Influencer, Palina Kozyrava on the island.

Palina was recently ranked among the Top 15 Most Important Blogs in Germany by the German economic magazine “Wirtschaftswoche”. Palina’s Blog features Travel, Beauty, Lifestyle, Fashion and more. Palina’s travel content is exclusive and not only luxurious, but she loves to take her followers and readers to unseen, beautiful and authentic places. In addition, she has over 250.000 Instagram followers.







Palina traveled to Bonaire with her business and life partner, Maximilian Schiefer. They stayed at one of the villas located at El Pueblo and at Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire. During their stay, they explored some of the caves found on the island, experienced land sailing, and went on various snorkel trips around the island. Palina and Maximilian fell in love with Bonaire so much that they decided to extend their trip till the end of February.

To read and watch Palina’s adventures on Bonaire, please refer to:

http://www.palinakozyrava.com/travel http://www.instagram.com/palinakozyrava

Press

In the beginning of February, TCB in collaboration with Diamond PR Agency also hosted Sonja Fröhlich from Focus Magazin, one of the three (3) largest magazines in Germany, on the island. During her trip, Sonja stayed at One Ocean Apartment and at Djambo Apartment, and worked on various projects with her colleagues online. She wrote and published a four (4) page article on workations in Bonaire, including destination images in the printed German magazine Focus Magazin.

While on the island, Sonja visited ecological research areas and interviewed the lead Biologist at STINAPA, Caren Eckrich. She also visited the Cadushy Distillery and tried the Chef’s Table at La Cantina. In the near future, the magazine will also feature a second story with Bonaire highlights, focusing more on a vacation experience on the island.

TCB said they would like to thank all of the partners who participated in creating an unforgettable experience for Palina, Maximilian, and Sonja.

Also read: