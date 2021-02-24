Improvements at Juliana Sports Field Saba













The Saba Gems netball team poses for a photo with Commissioner Rolando Wilson on the Juliana Sports Field.

The Bottom, Saba – A notable event took place to the advancement of sports on Saba on Saturday, February 20 when the upgraded Juliana Sports Field was inaugurated with a netball and basketball tournament.

The Juliana Sports Field, in existence since the 1970ies, was upgraded over the past years with the financial assistance from then Antillean agencies Sede Antia and Reda Sosial. The Public Works Department gave the field a fresh layer of paint in December, and with funding from the Sports Prevention Accord, the Public Health and Sports budget and BES(t)4Kids the basketball rims were purchased. The new basketball facilities were put to good use on Saturday evening during the 3-on-3 tournament. Ten teams each with three persons aged 12 and up signed up for the competition.







At the start of the symbolic opening of the renovated sports field, the Saba Gems netball team showed their talents. This was the first time that the netball team played a game on this field, also in an effort to generate more interest for this sport which is relatively new to Saba. Saturday’s event was very successful and drew a large crowd. “We had almost full bleachers. The basketball players asked when we will again organize a tournament,” said project leader public health and sports Lauren Risley. “There is no one happier than this commissioner to see this upgrade materialized. We invest a lot in our youth,” said Rolando Wilson.

