Public Prosecutor Appeals Sentence in Divi Flamingo Heist

Employees and guards present during the robbery at the Casino have been left quite shaken by the events. Photo: Divi Resorts

Kralendijk- The Public Prosecutor’s Office BES is appealing the sentence handed down by the Court in the case of the armed robbery which took place on the Divi Flamingo Casino on the evening of March 10, 2020.

Three suspects (M., S. and S.) had been tried for this armed robbery. Suspect M. has been sentenced to 8 years in prison. He must also pay damages of 27,933 US Dollars to Divi Flamingo and 10,000 US Dollars to each of the two guards who were present at the time of the robbery.







In the case of suspect S. however, the Court considered that there was not enough evidence to classify him as an accomplice in the robbery. The other suspect, also with initial S. was also been acquitted of his involvement in the robbery.

S. had earlier been convicted to 21 months in prison, for possession of firearms and cartridges in 2016 and 2017. 10 months of the sentence was provisional, with a probation period of three-year probation.

Appeal

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has now appealed the first verdict against suspects S and S. A date for the new trial has not been set as of yet.

