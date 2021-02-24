Second day without new COVID infections Bonaire













7 Shares

Kralendijk – On February 24, 2021, there are 22 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. All active cases are residents of the island. Yesterday 19 people were tested and all results are negative. 1 person recovered from COVID-19. There is 1 hospital admission due to COVID-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.







Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to COVID-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

Important: Many calls are coming in 0800-0800. Sometimes the number is not available Please be patient and call again later.

Also read