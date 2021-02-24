Vaccination on Statia now without Prior Registration













Reverend Ms. Vincia Celestine getting her shot on Wednesday.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Statia residents who had not previously registered for vaccination can, on Thursday and Friday still get their shot on a walk-in basis.

Residents who want to get vaccinated can walk into the sports hall between 9 AM and 4 PM to get their shot. They will have to bring their ID and are encouraged to still bring the registration form already filled out, so that the process can take place faster.







Those interested in the vaccination are reminded that it is not allowed to wear high heels to the venue and that bringing food on the premises is not allowed either.

The opportunity to take the vaccine without prior appointment is only possible on Thursday and Friday of this week. Starting next week, vaccination is only possible again after prior registration.

Groups of 10

Government explained that the vaccination in later stages can only take place when at least 10 people sign up per time. The reason for this being that each vaccine vial holds 10 doses and none of the vaccine should go to waste.

