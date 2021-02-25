Arrest made and Houses Searched in Drug Trafficking Investigation













2 Shares

Kralendijk -In the morning of Wednesday, 24th of February 2021, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) conducted two domestic searches in cooperation with the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and Customs Caribbean Netherlands (Customs CN). One suspect was arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

The two searches, one in the Antriol district and the other in Bario den Tera, were conducted simultaneously by two teams. The KMAR had sufficient indication that the suspect, a 45-year-old man with the initials S.I.L.E., was staying at one of the properties in question. Both homes were therefore searched under the direction of the Public Prosecution Service. After his arrest in Antriol, the suspect was immediately taken to the police station for questioning.







Both homes were searched with the aim of finding further evidence for the purpose of the investigation. Money and narcotics were found, among other things, which were seized by the KMar. The locations were released to the residents after the search.

Also read