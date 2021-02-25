First Saab for EZ Air leaves paint hall













Bangor, Maine- The first Saab 340 for EZ Air today left from Bangor in Maine to Orlando, where the plane will undergo pre-delivery maintenance.

The plane on its flight today made a fuel stop in Charleston, SC.







In Bangor over the past weeks the first aircraft received the new EZ Air livery, which is a slightly upgraded one, compared to the current livery EZ Air uses.

According to EZ-Air CEO René Winkel, the organization is quite busy with to prepare for the delivery of the first aircraft. “There is much work involved, from the maintenance department, to the preparation of the flight crew for this new aircraft”.

Bigger

Currently the plan is for EZ Air to operate 3 of the bigger Saab aircraft. Although the airline -of course- has also been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, EZ Air still sees opportunities in today’s market conditions. “For the routes we plan to fly, our current Beechcraft-1900’s is not ideal, comfort-wise. With the introduction of the Saab aircraft we have more capacity for both passengers and luggage”, says Winkel.

