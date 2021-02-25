Kadaster St. Eustatius issues Own Admeasurement Certificates













Residents on St. Eustatius no long have to depend on St. Maarten to get their land measured. Photo: Martien Vroone

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Since February 2nd, 2021 The Kadaster Office on St. Eustatius is able to provide Admeasurements Certificates (Meetbrieven).

In the past Admeasurement Certificates for St. Eustatius were made in St. Maarten.







Since the colaboration of the Kadaster offices on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, together with Kadaster Nederland, great strides have been made, which makes an improved service to resident of St. Eustatius possible.

Residents wanting more information can contact the Kadaster office at 318 2822 or send an email to info@kadastersinteustatius.com.

