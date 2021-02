10 Shares

While around noon the 800 mark was crossed, the total tally of vaccinated residents stood at 908 in the evening. Photo: Government of Saba

The Bottom, Saba- Saba closes the fourth day of their vaccination campaign with a total of 908 residents vaccinated.

This represents about 43% of the total population. Residents seem excited about the vaccination. The hashtag #vaccinateforsaba can be seen in many places.







With nearly half of the population vaccinated in less than 1 week, Saba is the absolute front runner of all Dutch Caribbean Islands.

