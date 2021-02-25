Saba Stays Ahead of other Islands with Vaccination Campaign













56 Shares

Mr. Bellegard was the 700th person on Saba to receive the vaccine. Photo: Government of Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- Saba stays ahead of the other Dutch Caribbean island, both with the amount of people who have registered to receive the vaccine, and the amount in people already vaccinated.

Today Mr. Bellegard became the 700th person on Saba to receive the vaccine. The island of St. Eustatius is now inching towards 500 vaccinated people. Yesterday afternoon, the exact number of those who were vaccinated stood at 473. However, as percentage of the total population, this is much lower than is the case on Saba. About one third of Saba’s total population has be vaccinated now, nearly double the percentage (around 15%) in St. Eustatius.







Bonaire

Bonaire has only started with the vaccination of health care workers, while the registration process is now open to those 60 years and older on the island. The vaccination of this group is programmed to start on March 1, 2021. Even if all 600 health care workers on Bonaire get vaccinated this week, this would represent only 2.9% of the total population.

Saba so far has the highest percentage of all the islands in percentage of the population already registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Also read: