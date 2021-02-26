











Kralendijk- Marian Veneberg will be the new Chief Public Prosecutor for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The Kingdom Government has decided to nominate Venenberg for appointment on proposal of Minister Grapperhaus of Justice and Security.







Veneberg (1961) will start with her new task on April 1, 2021. She has been working as a Public Prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES since 1 August 2020 and is also acting Chief Public Prosecutor there.

She will succeed Bote ter Steege, who has been appointed attorney general at the Public Prosecution Service of Aruba on 1 September 2020.

Veneberg previously worked as Advocate General at the Public Prosecutor’s office in The Hague and as a public prosecutor at the prosecutors’ offices of Assen, Leeuwarden, Haarlem, The Hague, Central Netherlands and East Netherlands.