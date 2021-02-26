Six Participants Graduate from Hospitality Training Bonaire













4 Shares

Kralendijk- Six participants have successfully completed the Hospitality vocational course in Bonaire.

The hospitality course is part of the “Ban Traha” campaign of job center Plenchi di Trabou. The diplomas and certificates were recently presented to the participants during a festive gathering. Most of the participants have already found work.







The purpose of these training courses is to strengthen the labor market position of the participants. The professional course is completed with an IVIO diploma receptionist/telephone operator recognized in the Netherlands.

The students have been able to gather practical experience at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort.

Also read: