Bonaire presents ‘Vaccination Ambassadors’

Commissioner Den Heyer is one of four persons featured in the first posters.

Kralendijk – The Government of Bonaire has printed posters in which ;vaccination ambassadors’ explain why they are getting vaccinated.

The first set of four posters can be seen on social media from this weekend, and then in public spaces. Commissioner Nina den Heyer of Public Health, Island Governor Edison Rijna, Paulina “Mama Smile” Rodriguez and Sjoerd “Mr Saltman” van der Brug are the first four ambassadors.







The posters are intended to make citizens who still have doubts think about the importance of vaccination. The idea is to release a new set of posters every week in the coming period.

Numbers

In the past week, healthcare professionals and people with an important function in healthcare had their first corona jab. So far, 501 people have been vaccinated on Bonaire.

From Monday, February 29, people over 60 can be vaccinated too. Bonaire. They get the first injection on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in Playa at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.

On Wednesdays, people over 60 can will get vaccinated at Cocari in Rincon. Prior registration for the vaccination should be done by calling 0800 0800 or online via www.bonairecrisis.com.

