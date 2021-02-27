Construction in Kaya Grandi will last 4 more weeks













A view of the work taking place. Photo: WEB

Kralendijk- Construction work is in full swing in Kaya Grandi, it is going well and according to schedule. According to WEB, all work is expected to be completed within the next 4 weeks.

Contractor Bonaire Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) is currently completing phase 1 in Kaya Grandi: digging, laying pipe sections, testing pipe sections, sealing the trench and repairing pavement with clinker bricks from Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) building to Banco di Caribe.







Transition

The transition from phase 1 to phase 2 will be done in the week of March 1st to 5th . Phase 2 is from Banco di Caribe to Littman Jewelers Bonaire. During this transition there will be a short period, namely from Feb 28th to March 5th, when the entire Kaya Grandi will be closed for traffic.

The map provides an overview of the phases and planning. Image: WEB

