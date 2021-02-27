Saba’s Governor Johnson Happy with Vaccination Campaign













Resident number 1200 was vaccinated on Saturday morning. Photo: Saba Health Care Foundation.

The Bottom, Saba- Governor Jonathan Johnson looks back with satisfaction on the vaccination campaign on the island.

“Let me start by sending a big congratulations to the community. We have accomplished some amazing things together. The policies, safety protocols, and even the vaccination rollout would have never been successful without the community as a whole working together”.







Johnson said that on Friday a total of 1160 persons were vaccinated, which he called ‘incredible’.

Walk-in

Those who have not been vaccinated as of yet could do so on a ‘walk-in’ basis on Saturday and on Monday. “On Monday, between 10 AM and 6 PM, you can still walk in with your ID card to get vaccinated. Don’t forget to wear a short-sleeve shirt, to make the process as smooth as possible”, said Johnson.

Johnson also said that a big thank-you was in order for the Public Health Department, the Saba Healthcare Foundation, and the many volunteers who helped with the vaccination campaign on the island.

