Three New Covid-19 Cases on Bonaire













1 Share

Kralendijk- There are 3 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire, but the total amount of active cases is still heading down.

On Friday 24 people got tested, with 3 positive cases as a result. This can be considered a relatively high percentages of those tested. All infected cases at present are residents of the island.







The Government of Bonaire says they realize that the number 0800-0800 can often sound busy, as the line is also used for those registering to be vaccinated.

Government still urges residents to keep trying to submit to get through when they need to be tested.

Also read: