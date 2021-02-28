‘High flyer Foundation’ lets Sick and Handicapped kids be Co-pilot for a day













79 Shares

A proud Lwindomar with his certificate after the flight with a pilot of the Foundation.

Kralendijk- Yesterday on Bonaire, Lwindomar was the first co-pilot to fly with the ‘High Flyers Foundation’ (Stichting Hoogvliegers).

The Dutch foundation aims to give sick or disabled children between 6 and 17 years of age an unforgettable adventure.







The intention is to give the children a day without worries, without illness or disability, a day where they rise above themselves and are more than special, a day they will never forget.

Lwindomar is crazy about airplanes and according to his mother he had been looking forward to the flight for days. Lwindomar was allowed to read the checklist by Pilot Nigel and also to fly the plane for a bit.

The flights are made possible by sponsors of Stichting Hoogvliegers. Parents and guardians of children within the target group can register children via https://lnkd.in/dqDk5Qm

Pilots Nigel Paul and Arthur Korevaar provide the flights on Bonaire.

Also read: