Statia Catches up with Vaccination Campaign













19 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- While vaccination on St. Eustatius got off to a relatively slow pace -especially compared to neighboring Saba- the island has been catching up.

On Friday afternoon a total of 681 residents on the island had been vaccinated. This translates to about 21% of the total population. This is still (much) lower than is the case on Saba (about 57% of population vaccinated so far), but much more impressive than for instance Bonaire.







On Bonaire till Saturday afternoon a total of 501 persons had been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. This translates to about 2.45% of the total population.

Contrary to the situation on St. Eustatius and Saba, Bonaire has started with the vaccination of only health care workers. As of March 1, 2021, residents of 60 years and older who have already registered will start receiving the vaccine.

Also read: