BKCN Project Assessing Fire Hydrants on Bonaire













3 Shares

Kralendijk – During the past two weeks, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) has been busy checking the fire hydrants on Bonaire. A project group has been formed to test all existing fire hydrants, to assess whether they are still easily accessible and to make an inventory of where maintenance is needed. After this inventory, a plan will be drawn up in cooperation with chain partners to ensure that all fire hydrants remain accessible, functioning and maintained in the coming years.

Also read





