Dave Levenstone 1300th person to be Vaccinated in Saba

The Bottom, Saba- Politician Dave Levenstone, former head of the Economic Affairs Department of the Saba Government, was the 1300th person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this afternoon.

Levenstone has in past weeks shown himself a proponent of the vaccination against Covid. “And I didn’t feel a thing”, said Levenstone after receiving the jab in his arm. Levenstone said he recommended every illegible person to take the vaccine in en effort to protect the island and its population.







With 1300 residents already vaccinated, Saba remains a strong front runner in the vaccination campaign with about 62% of the total population now vaccinated. If calculated based on the (adult) target group, the percentage is even much bigger higher, although an exact figure has yet to be shared by the Government of the island.

