First Work Day for new Island Secretary Bonaire

Kralendijk- The new Island Secretary for the Public Entity Bonaire, Wendy Pelk, has started her new job on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Pelk was born in the Netherlands in the city of Dordrecht. She has worked for various municipalities in The Netherlands years and has experience in several areas such as the Social domain, Economy, Transport, Finance, Digitization, Sustainable Developments and Social housing.







Wendy Pelk said that she was starting her job great pleasure and a lot of energy. “I am committed to provide the best possible service to the residents and entrepreneurs of Bonaire”, said Pelk.