5 Shares

Kralendijk- The candidates for Miss Tourism Bonaire have paid a visit to the Echo Foundation. The candidates got a walking tour to look at the work of the Foundation working on reforestation and protected of endangered parrots.

Current Miss Tourism Bonaire, Rayshantaly Coffie and Julianka Clarenda joined the four candidates. Clarenda provided an explanation of the work done at the Foundation and what protection means to the local Lora.







Also read