Multidisciplinary control delivers results on Bonaire













5 Shares

Kralendijk- In the night from Saturday February 26 to Sunday February 27, the Police, in collaboration with JICN, held controls at various locations and beaches. In response to the increasing violations of the emergency ordinance.

Also on Saturday, February 27, it was remarkably busy and there were several groups that did not obey the Covid prevention rules. In the central area of Bonaire a large group lingered after the closing time of the bars. This group has been removed.







A second group could be found at the beach of “Te Amo Beach” and a third group at the salt pier. These groups have also been removed with extra support from the KMAR colleagues on duty.

A total of 4 arrests were made during the controls: 2 times for failure to comply with the order of the Police, 1 in connection with violation of the Opium laws and 1 for illegal stay on the island. A total of 20 fines have been handed out for violations of the emergency ordinance.

The Police said in a statement they understand the young people’s need to socialize and go out. However, the current rules from the Emergency Ordinance must be adhered to, to gradually provide more space at a later point in time if conditions so permit. KPCN and other law enforcement partners will continue to monitor the emergency ordinance in the coming period.

Also read