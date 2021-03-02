Council lady Daisy Coffie visits Mangazina di Rei













2 Shares

IC member Daisy Coffee was received by Mangazina di Rey director Danilo Christiaan.

Kralendijk- Council lady Daisy Coffie recently paid a visit to the Maganzina di Rey museum to better familiarize herself with the open air park and museum.

Mangazina di Rey will celebrate their 25th anniversary soon and has planned various activities around this celebration.







Coffie received an explanation of the work and challenges at the Foundation.

Contribution

According to the Council lady, the work of the museum is of importance to the island. She is of the opinion that the organization deserves structural financial support from the Public Entity Bonaire, and should also receive a contribution from nature fees collected on the island.

Also read: