Vaccinated Statia Residents May soon be Exempt of Quarantine rule













18 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Residents on St. Eustatius who have been fully vaccinated, may soon be exempt of the obligation to quarantine when returning to the island after traveling abroad.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, Statia Government expects to be able to gradually ease the COVID-19 measures for returning to Statia. This would be at the earliest two weeks after the second round of vaccination of the group vaccinated in March 2021.







“The intention is that a resident who is vaccinated would be able to return to Statia without going into quarantine. A definite decision must still be taken, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands”, according to a press statement of Statia Government on Tuesday afternoon.