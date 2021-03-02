Vaccination now possible at Statia’s Hospitainer













3 Shares

A view of the vaccination process last week. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Public Health Department is calling out to everyone on Statia who is not vaccinated yet, to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Especially the most vulnerable persons should get vaccinated. The vaccination can be done at the Hospitainer within the next three weeks.







About 28% of the adult population (681 Statia residents) took the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine last week. At this moment sixty-eight (68) persons are still registered to be vaccinated.

The one-week vaccination campaign started on Monday, February 22nd, and lasted until Friday, February 26th 2021.Since the first week, many persons have reached out to the department inquiring about registration for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Following the first week of vaccination, an analyses on the outcome of vaccination was conducted. The report indicates that the elderly group in the community was underrepresented. This means that many senior citizens are still to receive the vaccine. The elderly is among the most vulnerable (high-risk) group.

Also read: