Happy World Wildlife Day

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – This year’s World Wildlife Day theme is Forest and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet. Forests and the species they contain provide countless ecosystem services. Not only do forests release oxygen and absorb toxic pollutants from the air such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, but they also protect surrounding areas from floods.

Additionally, there are various species residing in these forests that significantly benefit the environment. One noteworthy inhabitant of the forests in the Dutch Caribbean is the lizard. Did you know that lizards can detach their tails from their body when being chased by a predator? They also play the role of a predator when consuming insects and help in maintaining the insect population by doing so.







DCNA’s member organizations and other dedicated conservation organizations are working hard to safeguard these important areas for many generations to come.

Source: DCNA.

