King speaks to Governors Holiday and Rijna













6 Shares

Kralendijk, Philipsburg – His Majesty the King spoke in separate video conversations with the Island Governor of Bonaire and the Governor of St. Maarten on Wednesday afternoon 3 March. He was informed by Island Governor Edison Rijna of Bonaire and Governor Eugene Bernard Holiday of Sint Maarten about current events and developments in their country.

King Willem-Alexander regularly receives authorities and governors of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to be informed about recent developments. Because unnecessary travel is discouraged due to the corona virus, video calls take place. This included the consequences of the pandemic and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the corona virus on Bonaire and Sint Maarten.







The Caribbean part of the Kingdom consists of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands. The Caribbean Netherlands consists of the public entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

Also read